Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 114.5% in July

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
