Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 114.5% in July

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 693,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

