Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.