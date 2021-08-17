Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

