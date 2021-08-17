Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 375 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

