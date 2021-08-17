Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,903 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zuora were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 122,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

