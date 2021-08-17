Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 372.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284,282 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BX stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.