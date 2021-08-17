Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 452,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

