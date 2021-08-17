Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

