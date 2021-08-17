Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,894 shares of company stock valued at $48,163,951 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,558.91 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,562.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,427.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

