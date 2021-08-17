Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock worth $199,794,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

