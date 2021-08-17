Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

