State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 684,465 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

