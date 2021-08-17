Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $360.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

