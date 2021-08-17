Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.45 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

