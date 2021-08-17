Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 40.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 62.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.29.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.