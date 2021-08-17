Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 42,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,068,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 845,884 shares valued at $97,944,831. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.