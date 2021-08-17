AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14.

