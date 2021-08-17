JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 78.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JD.com by 118.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

