U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.