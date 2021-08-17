Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

