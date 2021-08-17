Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,974 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

