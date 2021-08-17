Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.