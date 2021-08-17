Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.