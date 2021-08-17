Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

