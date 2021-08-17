Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.99 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 55,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

