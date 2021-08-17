Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

