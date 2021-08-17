State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

