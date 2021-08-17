State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.18 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 41.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,624,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

