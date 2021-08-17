Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Valvoline worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

