Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

