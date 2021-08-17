KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $19.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. KE has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.11.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KE will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 470,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,854,000 after purchasing an additional 837,929 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,403,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

