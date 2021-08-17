1,472 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

