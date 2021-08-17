Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.30). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $30.01 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

