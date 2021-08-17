$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

