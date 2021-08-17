Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

