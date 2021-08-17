Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 28,966 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.