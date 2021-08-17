Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,070 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

