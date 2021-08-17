BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period.

NYSE:BST opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

