5,448 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

