Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PDEX stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

