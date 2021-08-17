GWM Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,468 shares of company stock worth $14,141,358 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

