GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.