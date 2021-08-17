Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

MRRTY stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.