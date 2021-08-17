Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

MRRTY stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.