Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Rises By 122.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

