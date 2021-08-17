Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in July

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.