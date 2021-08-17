Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

