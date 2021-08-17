Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

