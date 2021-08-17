Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 million, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.