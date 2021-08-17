ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

