Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 74.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

