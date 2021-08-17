CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of CRH Medical worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $395,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 7.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $340,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

